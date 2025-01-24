The display of any flag other than the U.S. flag has been banned at all government facilities domestically and abroad under a sweeping new policy from the Trump administration, as part of its broader effort to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The "One Flag Policy," issued by the U.S. Department of State, was cabled to consular posts and obtained by The Guardian. The measure is thought to be a reaction to instances during the Biden administration when Pride flags and Black Lives Matter banners were flown at embassies around the world.

"Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content," the memo stated. "The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."

The only exceptions allowed under the directive are the POW/MIA flag and the hostages and wrongful detainees flag, according to the document.

The decision follows a series of executive orders signed by President Trump this week, which have included halting all DEI programs across federal agencies and an order establishing that there are only two legally recognized sexes.

Originally published by Latin Times.