Legislators and political figures are placing pressure upon Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the "client list" of New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, after President Donald Trump seemed receptive to the idea while campaigning.

"Pam Bondi is sitting on the Epstein files right now. What're you waiting for?" Senate Judiciary Democrats posted to X alongside an image of Epstein with Trump and another of billionaire Elon Musk with Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell, also a convicted sex offender.

Pam Bondi is sitting on the Epstein files right now. What’re you waiting for?🤨 pic.twitter.com/lskzcOYsX2 — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) February 25, 2025

Bondi went as far as to say that the client list was "sitting on my desk right now" in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts on Friday. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

Dozens of social media users and figures have expected Epstein's client list to be a collection of powerful and influential names. Epstein had been facing sex trafficking charges when he committed suicide in 2019.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the task force charged with the "declassification of federal secrets," took to X to call Bondi out publicly in order to get a response from the Attorney General regarding the list.

On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc.



The DOJ has not responded.



Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG.@AGPamBondi what is the status of the… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 25, 2025

"On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc. The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can't seem to get a response from the AG," she wrote. "@AGPamBondi what is the status of the documents? These documents were ordered to be declassified."

Bondi has also recieved pressure to release the list from other Republican legislators, including Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Georgia Rep. Mike Collins and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert.

"Today would be a great day for @AGPamBondi to release the Epstein Files," Boebert said in an X post on Tuesday. "The truth will set us free!"

Today would be a great day for @AGPamBondi to release the Epstein Files.



The truth will set us free! https://t.co/6CE0hzXqX9 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) February 25, 2025

Meanwhile, some Democratic lawmakers have considered the idea that Bondi's apparent refusal to share Epstein's client list may have more sinister motivations behind it.

"The AG still not releasing the EPSTEIN FILES is weird and raises the question of who she might be protecting," Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said on X on Tuesday.

The AG still not releasing the EPSTEIN FILES is weird and raises the question of who she might be protecting 🤔 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2025

Originally published by Latin Times.