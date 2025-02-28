A federal judge in California on Thursday temporary halted a Trump administration directive that would have forced the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies to carry out widespread layoffs of thousands of newly hired employees.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, in a hearing held in San Francisco, declared that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) does not have the authority to mandate the firing of federal employees, including probationary staff, who have less than a year of experience, Associated Press reported.

"OPM does not have any authority whatsoever, under any statute in the history of the universe," to hire or fire any employees but its own, Alsup said.

Judge Alsup's ruling involved rescinding a Jan. 20 memo and a Feb.14 email from OPM that instructed agencies to identify probationary employees who were deemed "non-mission-critical" and dismiss them.

The judge expressed dismay over the treatment of probationary employees, calling them "the lifeblood of our government." He emphasized that these workers are typically younger individuals who often climb the ranks of government service, reported Reuters.

Additionally, Judge Alsup mandated that Charles Ezell, acting head of OPM, testify about a phone call on Feb. 13 during which agency heads were reportedly instructed to terminate probationary employees.

"The agencies could thumb their noses at OPM if they wanted to if it's guidance, but if it's an order, or cast as an order, the agencies may think they have to comply," he said.

While Alsup blocked OPM's orders, he acknowledged that he couldn't intervene directly with the Department of Defense, which was preparing to terminate 5,400 probationary workers, or other agencies, as they were not named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by several labor unions and nonprofit organizations.

The lawsuit is part of a legal effort to counter the administration's attempts to reduce the federal workforce, which President Donald Trump has criticized as inefficient and bloated.

The plaintiffs include the American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employee union, along with four other unions and nonprofits dedicated to advocating for veterans' services and the conservation of national parks.

Government Attorneys Acknowledge Authority Limits

Government lawyers have conceded that OPM lacks the power to hire or fire employees in other federal agencies, including the Department of Defense.

Alsup has ordered OPM to notify the limited group of federal agencies represented by the nonprofit organizations involved in the lawsuit, which include departments focused on veterans, parks, small businesses, and defense.

Legal Challenges Continue

Attorneys representing the unions and nonprofit organizations have welcomed the ruling, though they cautioned that the decision does not automatically reinstate those already dismissed or prevent future firings.

"What it means in practical effects is the agencies of the federal government should hear the court's warning that that order was unlawful," said Danielle Leonard, an attorney for the coalition, after the hearing.

In their complaint, the plaintiffs argued that numerous agencies had informed employees that OPM had ordered the layoffs, instructing agencies to use a template email to notify workers that their terminations were for performance-related reasons.

For example, employees at the National Science Foundation were reportedly told that the agency intended to keep them but was overruled by OPM, according to the complaint.

Labor unions have faced setbacks in their legal challenges elsewhere. A Washington, D.C., judge recently denied a request to block layoffs, determining that the issue should be heard in federal labor court. Meanwhile, a Massachusetts judge ruled that unions suing over a deferred resignation offer lacked standing to challenge the policy.

Alsup, however, noted that while labor unions might not have legal standing to sue, the nonprofit organizations likely do, as their members would be directly impacted by the loss of services—such as park access, veterans' mental health care, and small business loans—due to the layoffs.

Elon Musk's DOGE Takes Charge

According to the complaint, many of the probationary employees received standard-form emails notifying them of their terminations.

Thousands of probationary workers have already been dismissed as part of the Trump administration's ongoing push to shrink the federal workforce. The next target for cuts includes career officials who have civil service protections.

It is estimated that there are around 200,000 probationary employees across federal agencies, including 15,000 in California, who provide essential services ranging from fire prevention to veterans' care.

The purge has been led by tech billionaire Elon Musk through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.