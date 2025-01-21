A judge appointed by President Donald Trump has blocked the Department of Justice from sharing special counsel Jack Smith's final report on Trump's classified documents case.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon issued the ruling just one day after Trump's inauguration, sharply criticizing the Department of Justice's (DOJ) "startling" conduct and accusing prosecutors of "gambling" with the rights of Trump's former co-defendants.

Cannon argued that the DOJ had provided "no valid justification" for the urgency in releasing the report, which contains sensitive court materials, including grand jury subpoenaed information, while the cases against Trump's co-defendants—longtime aide Walt Nauta and staffer Carlos De Oliveira—are still ongoing.

Cannon's ruling expressed concern that sharing the report with lawmakers could lead to leaks and jeopardize the co-defendants' right to a fair trial.

"Prosecutors play a special role in our criminal justice system and are entrusted and expected to do justice," the order stated. "The Department of Justice's

position...has not been faithful to that obligation."

Trump pleaded not guilty in June 2023 to 37 criminal counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified materials. However, Cannon dismissed the case against him in July, ruling that special counsel Jack Smith's appointment was unconstitutional. Following Trump's election victory, the DOJ dropped its appeal against him, citing long-standing policy barring the prosecution of a sitting president, though it continues to pursue cases against Nauta and De Oliveira.

The judge's order will remain in effect until at least 30 days after case proceedings conclude, at which point the DOJ can revisit the issue. However, with Trump now in office, the DOJ's new leadership is unlikely to push for the report's release, making its publication improbable.

Originally published by Latin Times.