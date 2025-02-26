Federal workers who ignored Elon Musk's Saturday ultimatum email demanding proof of their job performance might not even exist, President Donald Trump speculated Wednesday during a cabinet meeting.

"I'd like to add that those million people that haven't responded, though, Elon, they are on the bubble," Trump said. "They haven't responded now, maybe they don't exist. Maybe we're paying people that don't exist. Don't forget we just got here—this group just got here—but those people are on the bubble, as they say. They may be, they're going to be gone. Maybe they're not around, maybe they have other jobs, maybe they moved."

Trump: I would like to say, those million people that haven’t responded, they are on the bubble.. maybe they don’t exist. Maybe they are going to be gone pic.twitter.com/KJtaE1uVxG — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

The controversy began when Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sent a Saturday email demanding federal employees submit a five-bullet summary of their weekly work or face resignation. FBI Director Kash Patel countered with his own email instructing FBI employees to ignore Musk's request. Meanwhile, the Office of Personnel Management clarified that employees were not obligated to respond.

"To think like, I think that, you know, perhaps, was first interpreted as a performance review, but actually it was a pulse check review. Do you have a pulse? Do you have a pulse and two neurons?" said Musk. "If you have a pulse and two neurons, you can reply to an email. This is, you know, I think not a high bar, is what I'm saying."

Musk: I think that it was misinterpreted as a performance review but it was a pulse check review. Do you have a pulse? Do you have a pulse? So if you have a pulse you can reply to an email. pic.twitter.com/xmCL7JmrtE — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

Musk also alleged some government paychecks were going to nonexistent employees.

"What we are trying to get to the bottom of is we think there are a number of people on the payroll who are dead, which is probably why they can't respond," Musk claimed. "Some people who are not real people have been literally fictional individuals that are collecting paychecks. Somebody's collecting paychecks on a fictional individual."

When a reporter asked Trump if the cabinet was satisfied with the state of affairs, Musk attempted to interject, but Trump cut him off.

Trump: Let the cabinet speak for a second. Anybody unhappy with Elon? pic.twitter.com/H5lmpynZRX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

"Elon, let the cabinet speak just for a second," Trump said. He then turned to the room: "They have a lot of respect for Elon, that he's doing this."

With a smirk, Trump added, "Anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, we'll throw them out of here."