President Donald Trump will be the first U.S. president in history to attend a Super Bowl. He will be present at Super Bowl LIX today and will greenlight an interview.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles for a championship ring later today.

The Chiefs roster includes star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The duo will play against the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert.

In an interview with CNN, White House aides said Trump's ubiquity is part of a "strategy" to confuse Democrats and "impress" Republicans.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a January 28 press briefing said it's "because Trump has a great story to tell."

The 59th Super Bowl game will be played at the Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kickoff time is slated for 6:30 pm Eastern time.

The halftime show, sponsored by Apple Music, will be performed by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar with a special guest performance by SZA.

Lamar also performed at Super Bowl 2022.

Grammy Award-winning singer Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem while singer Ledisi will sing the spiritual anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Other performers such as Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform at the game along with local Louisiana acts during pregame.

Trump won't be the only celebrity in attendance.

Singers Taylor Swift and Sheryl Crow along with actors Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis are rumored to attend, Patriot Ledger reported.

