President Donald Trump has amended his $10 billion lawsuit against CBS News, demanding $20 billion in damages and claiming the company edited a segment with Vice President Kamala Harris to help improve her chances of winning the presidential election.

Trump's revised complaint filed Friday, had other revisions, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The filing now includes CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, as a defendant and added Republican U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson, who lives in Texas, as an additional plaintiff.

Trump's amended lawsuit comes on the heels of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision to release unedited video footage and transcripts of the "60 Minutes" interview in question.

The FCC, led by Trump-appointed Chairman Brendan Carr, opened a separate investigation into alleged news deception at CBS News.

A similar complaint was filed against CBS News by the Center for American Rights.

In October of last year during the presidential election, CBS News invited president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris for an interview hosted by correspondent Bill Whitaker.

While Trump backed out, Harris attended, and gave a lengthy reply about a question regarding Israel.

During the edited interview that was shown on air, Harris' reply was more concise.

CBS News' producers defended their editing of the interview as standard practices.

"In making these edits, '60 Minutes' is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public, all while working within the constraints of broadcast television," the producers said in an online statement.

In the amended lawsuit, Trump's legal team accused Harris of "uttering 'word salads'—i.e., jumbles of exceptionally incoherent speech."

The lawsuit alleged that CBS News, "deceptively manipulated the interview in a manner calculated to make Harris appear coherent and decisive, and thus the product more commercially appealing to defendants' audience."

CBS News asked the judge presiding over the case to dismiss the suit or move it to New York, where the "60 Minutes" segment was edited.

Trump filed the suit in Texas where it's being presided over by a Trump-appointed judge.

Trump's lawsuit is blocking Paramount Global Chairwoman Shari Redstone's from selling Paramount, and her family's holding company, to David Ellison and Skydance Media, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The two sides were pushing to get the $8-billion merger finalized, which needs an FCC approval by Carr, by April even if it means a settlement resulting from the lawsuit.

Donald Trump Jr. who is part of the president's negotiation team, is looking for a $100 to $150 million settlement, reported the New York Post.

Originally published on Latin Times