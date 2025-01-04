Donald Trump is lashing out at Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over his hush money trial, and the Biden administration on Truth Social, claiming bias and political persecution following his conviction for falsifying business records.

The case against Trump stems from payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged an affair with the former president—claims Trump denies.

In 2024, Trump was found guilty on multiple felony counts for falsifying business records to conceal the payments.

The President-elect has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming the charges are politically motivated. This comes amid his ongoing legal battles, including his civil case with writer E. Jean Carroll, in which he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Merchan has ordered Trump to attend a sentencing hearing next week related to his hush money conviction.

In response, Trump took to Truth Social to accuse the judge of corruption, allege the Biden administration was involved in his legal troubles, claim the judge put an "illegal gag order" on him, and call for Merchan's disbarment.

In Trump's first post on the matter, he said the case was an "illegitimate political attack" and "nothing but a Rigged Charade." He also said Merchan's latest order is "knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it."

In the president-elect's second post, he calls Merchan "even more corrupt" than Jack Smith, the Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel who gave up on Jan. 6 charges against Trump in November.

Trump wrote in his third post that he "never falsified business records" and that the "Biden/Harris Injustice Department" was creating an attack on him. He added: "The judge should be disbarred!"

Trump wrote in his fourth post to date on the matter that "there has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated" as himself.

