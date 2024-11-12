Donald Trump has appointed Tom Homan as his administration's new border czar, a role in which he has pledged to lead the "biggest deportation" operation in U.S. history.

During his first term, Trump implemented policies like "zero tolerance" and family separation, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, with Homan as a central figure in enforcing these measures.

After criticism of Biden's immigration policies, Trump has focused his campaign on promises of stricter border control, leading to Homan's appointment.

As border czar, Homan, former ICE director and vocal supporter of strict immigration enforcement, will have sweeping authority over deportation and border security.

Earlier this year at the Republican national convention, Homan gave a speech in which he planned to launch what he claims will be the "biggest deportation force" ever seen in the country, The Guardian reported.

"As a guy who spent 34 years deporting illegal aliens, I got a message to the millions of illegal aliens that Joe Biden's released in our country in violation of federal law: you better start packing now – you're damn right – because you're going home," Homan said.

Homan's approach aligns with Trump's vows to reverse Biden-era policies and focus on mass deportations to enhance national security.

"Trump comes back in January, I'll be on his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen. They ain't seen shit yet. Wait until 2025," Homan said.

Once Trump takes office, Homan is set to initiate deportation operations involving large-scale removals of undocumented individuals.

Originally published by Latin Times