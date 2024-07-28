Republican front-runner Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, rallied supporters on Saturday in Minnesota, a state that hasn't supported a GOP presidential candidate since 1972, as the presidential campaign moves into its crucial last 100 days.

According to The Associated Press, over an hour and a half was dedicated to Trump's speech to applauding audiences who were brandishing signs in support of law enforcement and demanding the deportation of illegal immigrants. He persisted in his increasing criticism of Harris over immigration and criminal activity.

She was referred to as a "crazy liberal" by him, and he charged that she wanted to "defund the police," while he wanted to "overfund the police."

Trump remarked, "She has no clue, she's evil," implying that Harris had not succeeded in her duties as vice president concerning the border. "Kamala Harris' deadly destruction of America's borders is completely and totally disqualifying for her to be president."

In addition, Trump attacked Harris on abortion, calling her a "absolute radical," as if he saw a window of opportunity to criticize her after she emerged as the lead proponent of abortion rights in the Biden administration.

Trump also criticized Harris for a 2020 tweet she wrote following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis at the hands of the police. In an attempt to address systemic injustices, the post urged readers to support demonstrators by making a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has been campaigning to reform the bail system and post criminal bonds for individuals.

However, the former president also reused a large portion of his earlier criticism of Biden, reported NBC News, demonstrating how his campaign aimed to keep people aware of Biden's shortcomings even after the president withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris.

Trump made fun of Biden's golf skills, mental faculties, and public persona. He called the president derogatory names and attacked the son of his former opponent, Hunter Biden. Trump made fun of Biden's gait, weaving around the platform to give the impression that he was unable to leave an event.

On the other hand, the Harris campaign in a statement blasted Trump as a "bitter, unhinged, 78-year-old convicted felon."

Trump's comments came after a passionate address by Vance, who focused primarily on topics that excite the Republican base, such as crime and border security. Additionally, he launched a broadside at the news media, claiming that they were drawing comparisons between Martin Luther King Jr. and the first Black woman and someone of South Asian ancestry to head a major political ticket.

The St. Cloud, Minnesota, gathering was intended to symbolise the campaign's optimism about its chances in the Midwest, especially in light of President Joe Biden's seeming weakness before to his decision to withdraw from the race. After losing Wisconsin and Michigan to Democrats in 2016, Trump has directed more of his attention towards Minnesota, a state where he hopes to defeat Democrats.