A "bitter" Donald Trump called opponent Kamala Harris "retarded" in what's widely regarded as a hate word for the mentally challenged, and whined about his billionaire connections not giving him enough money, the New York Times reported Saturday.

Trump reportedly made his comments at a private get-together with well-heeled supporters in his penthouse triplex in Trump Tower in Manhattan last month.

Mostly he grumbled, according to the Times, making it "clear" that his donors needed to "do more, appreciate him more and help him more."

Supporters attending included billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer, billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens, and billionaire Betsy DeVos, who was Trump's controversial education secretary. It also included members of the American Opportunity Alliance, a network of Republican financiers

Trump lashed Harris as "retarded" in an attack on her intelligence that he often uses specifically against women, and said that Jews not supporting him needed to "have their heads examined" in a "rant" described by seven sources, the Times reported.

Mostly he was concerned about falling well behind Harris in fundraising.

He did not make specific donation requests, according to the Times.

"President Trump was in good form," Todd Ricketts, whose family owns the Chicago Cubs, insisted in a statement to the Times. "It was a great dinner and we left more emphatic than ever to help get him back into the White House."

But others were miffed by their treatment, according to the Times.

They left the event "shaking their heads," but there was "no indication" how the interaction with Trump would impact their donations, the Times noted.

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt refused to comment on the dinner, but told the newspaper that the former president has won the race for the White House in 2016, while being outspent. She again predicted victory.