North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called out Donald Trump's "flat out lies" about the hurricane response in his state, saying the Republican presidential nominee's comments are putting first-responders at risk and harming victims of the storm.

Misinformation has run rampant in the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton in the past weeks, mainly pushed by Trump, who has claimed federal aid is being withheld to victims in Republican-majority areas and that critical funding has been diverted to illegal immigrants.

"This is a flat out lie. We're working with all partners around the clock to get help to people," Cooper, a Democrat, posted Friday on X.

"Trump's lies and conspiracy theories have hurt the morale of first responders and people who lost everything, helped scam artists and put government and rescue workers in danger," he said.

The governor was responding to Trump's comments on Truth Social about relief efforts in North Carolina, where at least 93 people have died in the storm.

"It has just come out that Democrats in Washington and the Democrat Governor's Office of North Carolina (Roy Cooper) were blocking people and money from coming into North Carolina to help people in desperate need," Trump said.

"Biden knew about it, and so did Kamala! It's all over the place – A HORRIBLE SITUATION. I will make it up to everyone when we take Office on January 20th. HOLD ON, I'M COMING!," Trump continued.

The misinformation has become so widespread that FEMA and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety have added pages to their websites to counter the lies and conspiracy theories.

The American Red Cross has issued an alert about dangerous misinformation concerning relief efforts, aid and instructions, warning that it threatens the health and safety of storm victims and responders. Some of the misinformation includes baseless conspiracy theories that relief workers are out to steal victims' property.

A frustrated President Joe Biden, who has been battling the misinformation about hurricane relief, lashed out at Trump, as well.

Asked by reporters if he had discussed the falsehoods with Trump, Biden responded: "Are you kidding me?"

"Mr. President Trump — former President Trump — get a life, man. Help these people," he said.