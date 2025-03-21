As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, the only Ukrainian-born member of Congress defended President Donald Trump's approach to dealing with Vladimir Putin, suggesting he can afford to be patient but will act decisively if needed.

In an interview with CNN, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), dismissed concerns that Trump isn't being tough enough on Russia, arguing that his past actions have spoken louder than words. "His actions were actually quite strong," she said, adding that Trump's economic policies, particularly on domestic energy, could be used to "suffocate" Russia's war efforts.

alongside fresh images of her home country of Ukraine being bombed by Russia, Victoria Spartz claims Trump "can be patient for a little bit longer" with Putin pic.twitter.com/Bjj0rpWWFu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2025

Spartz maintained that Ukraine's long-term survival depends on strengthening its own institutions, electing a better government, and developing a strong military, suggesting that Ukraine's struggles stem from a legacy of corruption that Putin has exploited. "If you want to have your peace, you need to be able to win the war," Spartz said.

While acknowledging that Trump has yet to impose serious sanctions on Russia in his second term, she insisted that he would take stronger measures if Putin does not negotiate in good faith. "President Trump can be patient for [a] little bit longer, but if Putin doesn't get seriously to the table, he can become much harsher," Spartz warned.

Her remarks come as Ukraine faces Russian bombardment, with Odesa and other cities targeted by drones in deadly attacks despite a call between Trump and Putin earlier in the week discussing an end to the war. The White House said the call went well, although Putin delayed the meeting by an hour and rejected a temporary ceasefire.

Leaders with experience negotiating with Putin—including Ukraine President Volodymir Zelensky—have cautioned Trump against his placing trust the Russian president. While Trump has stated that Russia is "ready for peace," many remain unconvinced. "That has yet to be seen," former army colonel Jonathan Sweet wrote. "Russia has conceded nothing, only issued additional conditions."

Originally published on Latin Times