President-elect Donald Trump claims he has "reprimanded" the group behind Project 2025, insisting he is not familiar with the document, but thinks some parts were "very good."

In a Sunday appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," host Kristen Welker questioned Trump about what role Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint, would play in his administration. The president-elect insisted he had nothing to do with the 944-page document.

"I reprimanded the whole group," Trump said. "I said you shouldn't have placed this document in front of the voters because I have nothing to do with it, and I'm the one that's running."

Project 2025, created by right-wing think tank The Heritage Foundation, outlines a range of controversial policies, including work requirements for federal assistance, limitations to family planning, cutting programs like Head Start, and stricter regulations on pornography.

"I purposely didn't even want to see it," Trump asserted, again denying any direct involvement in the policy statement. "I have nothing to do with it. I didn't read it...I don't know what it is."

Even as Trump has publicly disavowed the project, key figures behind the document have been selected to serve in his administration, raising questions about its potential influence on future policy.

While maintaining his distance from the document, Trump acknowledged that some ideas in the plan resonate with his vision.

"I heard certain things I didn't like, and by the way, I heard certain things that were phenomenal," Trump said.

"Like law and order," he cited. "We want law and order. Little things, like, let's put prisoners in jail."

