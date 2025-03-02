President Donald Trump declared victory over illegal immigration on Saturday, claiming that his administration's border policies led to the lowest number of illegal crossings in U.S. history during his first full month back in office.

"The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR!" Trump wrote.

Citing 8,326 apprehensions by Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, Trump asserted that his administration had completely shut down illegal immigration, a stark contrast to what he called the "300,000 Illegals" who crossed in a single month under President Joe Biden.

"The Invasion of our Country is OVER," Trump continued, emphasizing that all individuals caught crossing illegally had been quickly deported or prosecuted. He credited his administration's strict policies for the decline, stating, "The Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants."

While Trump did not cite the source of his claims, the administration's aggressive steps to curb immigration—including mass deportations, expanded border enforcement and reinstating policies like "Remain in Mexico"—have made an impact. Arrests of undocumented migrants are on track to double that of the Biden administration, though the number still falls short of the Trump administration's target.

Supporters have hailed Trump's tough stance on immigration, while critics argue harsh anti-immigration policies create humanitarian issues.

Originally published on Latin Times