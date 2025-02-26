A split-second decision by a Southwest Airlines pilot prevented catastrophe at Chicago's Midway Airport Tuesday when a private jet rolled onto the runway without clearance–a move President Trump is blaming on a sleepy pilot.

"Great job by the Southwest pilots in Chicago. A nearly tragic close call. Perhaps suspend the pilots license of the other plane, who must have been 'sleeping!'" Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the FlexJet 560 business jet entered the runway at 8:50 a.m. "without authorization," just as Southwest Flight 2504 was cleared to land. FlexJet 560, operating on a different frequency, was communicating with ground control. The Southwest crew executed a "precautionary go-around" to avoid a collision, landing safely moments later, according to a statement from the airline.

INCIDENT: Southwest #WN2504 (Boeing 737-800 N8517F) in near miss 1448UTC/0848CST today @ Chicago/Midway as FlexJet #LXJ560 (Challenger 350) crosses Runway 31C.



ATC Audio (skip to 18min): https://t.co/e6OValtv39



MDW webcam & links: https://t.co/GzjpoMXwhL



(c) webcam host pic.twitter.com/IHqoie0rt3 — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) February 25, 2025

The incident, caught on camera, has since gone viral and comes as the FAA is stretched thin from recent layoffs impacting critical air traffic operations. More than 100 probationary employees–some responsible for air navigation mapping–were fired as part of DOGE's sweeping federal job cuts. Aviation safety experts are warning such reductions could lead to more frequent issues.

"If we're no longer there to create the maps that air traffic controllers are using, mistakes will eventually happen," a former FAA worker said.

The near-miss in Chicago is just the latest in a slew of aviation disasters under investigation. A mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk over the Potomac River killed 67 in January. A separate Medevac jet crash in Philadelphia claimed 7 more lives days later. Trump has previously said Biden-era DEI hiring policies are to blame, while safety regulators face mounting pressure.