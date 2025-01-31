President Trump criticized the dead Black Hawk helicopter crew member for "flying too high, by a lot" in a stunning Truth Social post on Friday.

"It was far above the 200 foot limit. That's not really too complicated to understand, is it???"

Washington Post journalist Dan Lamothe responded to Trump's "jarring" post in an X post of his own on Friday. He wrote he wasn't sure "what the thought process" was in Trump's statement, considering "the grieving families involved" and "the likelihood that the soldiers killed in the collision will be identified by the Army today."

"This is an ugly tragedy. And altitude may be a factor. But so might other things. An Army official says just now, 'I urge caution and patience until the investigation sorts out,'" Lamothe added in a follow-up X post.

An Army official says just now, " I urge caution and patience until the investigation sorts out." — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 31, 2025

It was revealed on Thursday that the helicopter's three-person crew had thousands of hours of flight time between them, and the female pilot commanding the flight had more than 500 hours alone, 6abc reported.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Trump floated another theory for what caused the deadly crash that killed 67 people, including the Black Hawk crew, stating the crash "could have been" the result of diversity hiring.

"We've had a much higher standard than anybody else, and there are things where you have to go by brain power," Trump said on Thursday. "You have to go by psychological quality, and psychological quality is a very important element of it. These are various very powerful tests that we put to use and they were terminated by Biden."

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez later slammed Trump for the insinuation that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was to blame.

"Air traffic controllers - already understaffed - got Trump's 'buyout' this week with a 1 week ultimatum to decide. It's not DEI - it's him. And Elon too," she wrote in a scathing X post on Thursday.

Originally published by Latin Times