Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is convinced he knows just what women are thinking. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Donald Trump has flatly decreed that American women "will no longer be thinking about abortion" now that he has helped killed Roe v. Wade.

He argued late Friday in a Truth Social post that women can rest easy because their right to an abortion — linked to one of the the most important decisions of their lives, whether or not to have a baby — is being decided state by state.

Access to abortion is "now where it always had to be — with the states," he wrote.

Many of those states have banned abortion. That's a critical issue that threatens to forever and profoundly change a woman's life, which contrary to Trump's claim, women are definitely thinking about.

Trump also baselessly claimed that his new world order which bans abortion for significant numbers will uplift American women, who he declared are "poorer ... less healthy ... less safe ... more depressed and unhappy" than they were four years ago.

"I will fix all of that, and fast," he boasted.

He also again falsely claimed that Democrats allow babies to be "executed" after birth, which no state anywhere allows.

Critics on social media erupted.

