Donald Trump has flatly decreed that American women "will no longer be thinking about abortion" now that he has helped killed Roe v. Wade.

He argued late Friday in a Truth Social post that women can rest easy because their right to an abortion — linked to one of the the most important decisions of their lives, whether or not to have a baby — is being decided state by state.

Access to abortion is "now where it always had to be — with the states," he wrote.

Many of those states have banned abortion. That's a critical issue that threatens to forever and profoundly change a woman's life, which contrary to Trump's claim, women are definitely thinking about.

Trump also baselessly claimed that his new world order which bans abortion for significant numbers will uplift American women, who he declared are "poorer ... less healthy ... less safe ... more depressed and unhappy" than they were four years ago.

"I will fix all of that, and fast," he boasted.

He also again falsely claimed that Democrats allow babies to be "executed" after birth, which no state anywhere allows.

Critics on social media erupted.

Donald Trump thinks women are happy because abortion rights is not a federal issue anymore. Ah yes, because nothing says 'freedom' like leaving major life decisions up to a game of 50-state roulette. 🎲🙃 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/A915kJsE0z — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 21, 2024

Amber Nicole Thurman wasn't safer under Trump. She bled out in a hospital parking lot because doctors were too afraid they'd go to jail if they treated her.



Under his eye? May The Lord open. pic.twitter.com/7pe9RbmP41 — Jupiter's Jinx (@JohnStag86404) September 21, 2024

Wouldn’t this mean that women would have to think about it more, unlike before where they knew they could get abortion care in their state (even if it was far). — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2024

Trump didn't return abortion to the states. He took it away from women and their doctors and gave it to Republican politicians.



It may be the single most bat shit crazy thing he says. — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) September 20, 2024

Women are less healthy because you took away our rights to make decisions about our own bodies. You and your control obsessed VP pick want women to be nothing but baby-making machines who produce and take care of children and nothing else until the day we die. First their own,… — Susana Mounts - Слава Украïнi!🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🌊💙 (@SusanaMounts) September 21, 2024

He's going to protect women? Didn't he say he "grabs them by the pussy?" — kathlancaster (@kathlancaster) September 21, 2024

How stupid do you think the women of America are @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/ZftzqrzNz2 — Michael Datsun (@fuller_sean) September 21, 2024

This is so gross. Women don’t need fixing or saving, especially not by Donald Trump. The only thing I’m depressed and unhappy about as a woman is that he took away a woman’s choice and that he exists as a presidential candidate. — JT (@bbmoonz) September 21, 2024