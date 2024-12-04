President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has reportedly enlisted his mother, Penelope Hegseth, to lobby senators on his behalf amid mounting controversies surrounding his nomination.

Hegseth allegedly told members of the Republican Study Committee that his mother has been calling senators to advocate for his confirmation, according to a source cited by The Hill's Mychael Schnell. The revelation comes as the former Fox News host faces scrutiny over past allegations of misconduct and questions about his suitability for the role.

Pete Hegseth told RSC members his mom has been making calls to senators on his behalf, per source. — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) December 4, 2024

Hegseth's mother, who appeared on Fox and Friends on Wednesday, passionately defended her son following the publication of an e-mail she wrote to Hegseth in 2018 accusing him of mistreating women. She described him as a "changed man," and emphasized her belief in his redemption and suitability for the high-profile position, urging female senators to give him a chance.

"Listen with your heart to the truth of Pete," she pleaded. "Pete is a new person – he's redeemed, forgiven, changed. I think we all are after seven years. I believe he's the man for the job."

The controversies surrounding Hegseth include a 2017 sexual assault allegation, concerns about his past drinking habits and conduct in previous jobs, and his views on women serving in combat roles. Hegseth has denied the assault allegations, stating the encounter was consensual.

Hegseth remains steadfast in his pursuit of the role, telling reporters Wednesday that Trump encouraged him to "keep fighting." However, the president-elect is reportedly considering other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Originally published by Latin Times.