A Republican lawmaker was ridiculed online after urging Americans to "reject Marx" as he proposes privatization of some public lands as part of his colleagues' spending bill.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee added a section into what President Donald Trump has called the "one big, beautiful bill" that would allow the sale of 2 million acres of public land, The Hill reported.

After Lee's proposal was revealed, the senator was met with prompt backlash online, with several users expressing concerns about conservation efforts and wildlife protections.

Lee turned to X Thursday night to defend his idea, encouraging users to "Reject Marx & Lenin" and "Embrace private land ownership." The senator was referring to philosopher Karl Marx and Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, who are widely known for spreading communist and socialist ideologies.

Reject Marx & Lenin



Embrace private land ownership https://t.co/Qz0MsSNrfc — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2025

However, the senator seemingly drawing comparisons of keeping public lands public to Marxist thought was met with fierce opposition online.

"Communism is when you refuse to sell Yellowstone to BlackRock," one user mocked. Another simply wrote, "Such a terrible idea."

Marxism is when land is held in trust for all Americans — Karst (@KarstResearch) June 20, 2025

Such a terrible idea. — Chill (@Chillcatser) June 20, 2025

"Give Up. You've lost. You have managed to unite the country on at least one issue though. Good job!" one user added, noting that the idea has been met with bipartisan backlash.

Several users were quick to note that Lee's proposal to sell public lands appeared to go against the ideas of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who is known for his staunch support of national parks and preservation of historic landmarks.

So Roosevelt was a Marxist, Mike? That's the position you want to take? pic.twitter.com/7pp3osTN3c — Jack 🌲 (@Jackovtrades14) June 20, 2025

"Theodore Roosevelt? The communist?" one user commented. Another added, "So Roosevelt was a Marxist, Mike? That's the position you want to take?"

The senator has insisted that the bill would not mean that parts of national parks or wilderness areas could be bought. However, millions of acres of land run by the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service could be up for sale, according to an analysis by The Wilderness Society.

