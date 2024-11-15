Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, was flagged as a potential "Insider Threat" by a fellow National Guard member in 2021 due to a tattoo associated with white supremacist groups, according to an Associated Press report.

Retired Master Sgt. DeRicko Gaither, who served as the D.C. Army National Guard's security manager, raised concerns about Hegseth's tattoo bearing the phrase "Deus Vult" (Latin for "God wills it") in an email to his commanding officer ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. Gaither wrote that the phrase, linked to Christian crusades, is also used by white supremacists to express anti-Muslim sentiment.

"With the information provided, this falls along the line of Insider Threat," Gaither stated in the email, which he shared with the AP.

Hegseth, a Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran, has denied extremist ties, calling his tattoos expressions of religious faith. He previously accused the D.C. Guard of unfairly labeling him an extremist and preventing him from serving at Biden's inauguration.

Experts note that while the tattoo may reflect personal faith, its association with extremist groups raises concerns.

"The meaning depends on context, but some far-right groups and violent extremists use it to invoke the idea of a white Christian medieval past," Heidi Beirich of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism stated.

Hegseth has minimized military extremism issues, labeling Pentagon efforts to address it as a "sham" and accusing leaders of "peddling the lie of racism in the military."

If confirmed, he would oversee a department that has struggled to address extremism within its ranks.

Originally published by Latin Times.