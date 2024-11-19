Trump Defense Secretary Nominee Paid Off Sexual Assault Accuser to Keep Her Quiet: Lawyer
The Trump transition team was made fully aware of the allegations.
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, paid his sexual assault accuser an undisclosed amount of money and made her sign a nondisclosure agreement in 2017, his personal lawyer confirmed on Monday.
"They threatened to file a lawsuit, knowing that the likelihood of success was minimal, but the mere public filing would cause him to lose his job," Tim Parlatore, Hegseth's lawyer since 2017, told Military.com.
"He was a victim of blackmail," Parlatore continued.
The alleged incident occurred at a hotel in Monterey, California, on Oct. 8, 2017.
According to "a detailed memo was sent to the Trump transition team this week by a woman who said she is a friend of the accuser," the victim was a 30-year-old conservative group staffer whom Hegseth raped in his hotel room after drinking at the bar, as reported by the Washington Post. She suffered bruising on her thigh but no additional information was provided.
Hegseth's lawyer does not deny the two were intimate but said it was consensual, according to Military.com.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Sex, Drugs And Gritty Reality On Prague's Underworld Tours
-
Defiant Lebanese Harvest Olives In The Shadow Of War
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
US Retail Sales Lose Steam In October After Hurricanes
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'