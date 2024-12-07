Trump Doubles Down on Support For Controversial Defense Nominee Hegseth, Claims Confidants Told Him He 'Does Not Have a Drinking Problem'
Trump acknowledged concerns about Hegseth's nomination but defended him as a "young guy with a tremendous track record"
President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled pick for secretary of defense, amid allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct.
Trump acknowledged concerns about Hegseth's nomination but defended him as a "young guy with a tremendous track record" and dismissed the allegations during an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker on Friday.
"I've spoken to people that know [Hegseth] very well and they say he does not have a drinking problem," Trump said.
Hegseth, a military veteran and former television anchor, has denied all allegations against him, calling them "unfounded attacks." While his confirmation faces significant hurdles, Trump expressed optimism, noting support from several senators.
Vice President-elect JD Vance joined the defense of Hegseth, urging Senate Republicans to back the nominee, citing his military service and commitment to U.S. troops.
"For too long, the Pentagon has been led by people who lose wars. Pete Hegseth is a man who fought in those wars," Vance said.
Despite Trump's public backing, calls for more vetting have intensified. Hegseth's background check is underway, and key senators, including Iowa's Joni Ernst, have signaled they are reserving judgment until a full Senate hearing.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
