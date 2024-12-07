President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled pick for secretary of defense, amid allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct.

Trump acknowledged concerns about Hegseth's nomination but defended him as a "young guy with a tremendous track record" and dismissed the allegations during an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker on Friday.

"I've spoken to people that know [Hegseth] very well and they say he does not have a drinking problem," Trump said.

Hegseth, a military veteran and former television anchor, has denied all allegations against him, calling them "unfounded attacks." While his confirmation faces significant hurdles, Trump expressed optimism, noting support from several senators.

Vice President-elect JD Vance joined the defense of Hegseth, urging Senate Republicans to back the nominee, citing his military service and commitment to U.S. troops.

"For too long, the Pentagon has been led by people who lose wars. Pete Hegseth is a man who fought in those wars," Vance said.

Led by President Trump, we're fighting for Pete Hegseth. And we're doing so because Pete Hegseth wil fight for our troops.



For too long, the Pentagon has been led by people who lose wars. Pete Hegseth is a man who fought in those wars.



We've got his back. pic.twitter.com/6n57SSQQ5X — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 6, 2024

Despite Trump's public backing, calls for more vetting have intensified. Hegseth's background check is underway, and key senators, including Iowa's Joni Ernst, have signaled they are reserving judgment until a full Senate hearing.

Pete Hegseth and I will continue our constructive conversations as we move forward together in this process. We plan to meet again next week.



At a minimum, we agree that he deserves the opportunity to lay out his vision for our warfighters at a fair hearing. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) December 6, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times