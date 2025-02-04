The Trump administration is currently workshopping an executive order that will attempt to completely dissolve the Department of Education, according to sources close to the matter.

The order looks at eliminating the department entirely as a long-term goal, attempting to disembowel the department in the short term, hence severely curbing its authority, according to three sources who spoke to The Washington Post.

It allegedly also acknowledges that President Trump cannot eliminate a federal agency without Congress' approval. Instead, the White House is aiming to follow through on Trump's campaign promises by limiting the department's command and jurisdiction.

"In total American society pours more than $1 trillion a year into public education systems but instead of being at the top of the list, we are literally right smack — guess what — at the bottom," Trump had said in 2023 when campaigning for election.

"One other thing I'll be doing very early in the administration is closing up the Department of Education in Washington DC, and sending all education and education work and needs back to the states," he continued.

About 20 employees within the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by billionaire Elon Musk have already begun developing plans to reduce the Education Department's workforce and the amount of spending the department receives, the sources continued.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order focused on expanding school choice, instructing the Department of Education to redirect funding from discretionary grants into school choice programs.

"Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Education shall issue guidance regarding how States can use Federal formula funds to support K-12 educational choice initiatives," the order says.

As his term continues, Trump is seemingly attempting to achieve the goals for education within the US outlined in a July 2024 campaign email, which also included cutting funding for "any school or program pushing Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content" upon students and removing "the radicals who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education."

