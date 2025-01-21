President Donald Trump's infamous catchphrase "YOU'RE FIRED!" made a comeback Tuesday when he announced the removal of several Biden-era appointees, only to be met with a clapback from Keisha Lance Bottoms, who pointed out she had already resigned weeks earlier.

Trump announced the removal of several key figures, including former Atlanta mayor and senior Biden advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms, writing:

"Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again. Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon: Jose Andres from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President's Export Council—YOU'RE FIRED!"

Responding with a pointed Instagram post, Bottoms shared a screenshot of her resignation letter dated January 4th.

She posted, "A day late and a dollar short....My resignation from the President's Export Council was submitted January 4, effective yesterday. You can't fire someone who has already resigned. Of all of the things happening in the world, not sure why I am on Donald Trump's mind at 1:30 am following his Inauguration, but I count it as a badge of honor."

Bottoms didn't stop there, "There are real issues that need attention across the globe. No matter how you voted, I think we can all agree that targeting me, along with a man who is feeding displaced people in Los Angeles and a decorated military General in the early morning hours via social media is not the best use of time for the President of the United States."

Celebrity chef José Andrés also fired back after being ousted from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Andrés, a humanitarian known for founding World Central Kitchen and feeding communities in crisis, wrote on X, "I submitted my resignation last week...my 2-year term was already up."