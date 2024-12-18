President-elect Donald Trump has come out against the CR bill aimed at averting a government shutdown on Friday after an offensive by a faction of the Republican party led, among others, by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump reportedly told Fox News that he is "totally against" the bill, likely leading many more Republicans to oppose the initiative. Musk, set to have a key role in Trump's incoming administration, pressured lawmakers into not supporting the CR throughout the day, using his social media platform, X, to echo criticism of the initiative.

BREAKING: Donald Trump has told Fox News that he is “TOTALLY AGAINST” the 1,574-page spending bill proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/jWrL9nxuWH — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) December 18, 2024

Set to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut public spending, Musk also said in a publication that "any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in two years."

He quickly celebrated Trump's statement, saying "your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead. The voice of the people has triumphed! VOX POPULI, VOX DEI"

Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead. The voice of the people has triumphed!



VOX POPULI

VOX DEI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

The scenario is now increasingly untenable for House Speaker Mike Johnson. The lawmaker has previously criticized omnibus bills and pledged to avoid such practices, denied the legislation falls into this category. He added it will put the party to "put our fingerprints on what those final spending bills are" next year. It is unclear whether he will stand by the bill now.

Some of the most combative Republicans are anticipating that sticking with the bill could have consequences for his leadership. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued an ominous warning for Johnson should he move forward. "The Christmas CR lump of coal comes with a warning. Beware the Ides of March.." said Greene in a post on her X account, a reference to the warning given to Roman emperor Julius Caesar in the eponymous Shakespeare play regarding the date in which he would be assassinated. Rep. Andy Ogles, directly said it could prompt a leadership challenge next month, according to the POLITICO Playbook.

Musk also criticized the fact that the bill includes a provision that increases lawmakers' salaries. His pinned publication includes a message wondering how can the CR be called such if "it includes a 40% pay increase for Congress?"

It is the first time such a provision is included since 2009. Over the past 15 years Congress actively blocked lawmakers from getting cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA), including language preventing them even if other federal employees do get them, the outlet explained.

However, this provision amends language and changes the scenario. It comes as lawmakers have been pushing for salary increases for years, arguing that the freeze is discouraging potential candidates from running for office. The annual salary for lawmakers is $174,000. Since 2022 Congress also created a program that reimburses lawmakers for lodging and meal expenses while conducting official business in D.C.

Originally published by Latin Times