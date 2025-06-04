President Donald Trump is allegedly enraged after his ally Elon Musk took to social media to denounce his "one big, beautiful" spending bill.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade began talking about Trump's sentiments towards the Tesla CEO during the show on Wednesday.

"I think the Elon Musk thing really caught the president by surprise," Kilmeade said. "And I hear he is furious!"

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade: “The Elon Musk thing caught the President by surprise and I hear he's furious."

pic.twitter.com/kb07lW3Egb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 4, 2025

Kilmeade then began discussing the president's response so far, and how the situation could develop.

"I think he's so smart to keep his powder dry," Kilmeade said. "Because it just plays into what critics would have to say, 'The right can't get out of their own way.' Instead, you have a goal: Pass it. Elon Musk is not in the Senate or the House. Don't worry about it."

Lawrence Jones, another host of the show, weighed in with his own opinions.

"I don't think Elon is anti-MAGA now, or anti-the president now," Jones said. "He worked so hard, put a lot of stuff on the line to get a lot wasteful stuff cut."

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then said she was "shocked to hear him say that." She continued, "I can understand why the president would not be happy about that."

Musk took to social media with a scathing condemnation of the Trump-backed GOP spending bill on Tuesday.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," wrote the world's wealthiest man. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Musk's comments were met with disapproval from Republican lawmakers, although the Tesla CEO had previously expressed this same sentiment during a "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, part of which was shared last week.

Originally published on Latin Times