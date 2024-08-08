During a Thursday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump announced that he will participate in three debates against Vice President Kamala Harris this September, with the first one scheduled for Sept. 10. According to NBC News, Trump revealed that Fox News, NBC and ABC would host these crucial encounters, setting the stage for a high-stakes election season.

ABC News confirmed that both Trump and Harris will attend the September 10 debate, hosted by ABC. This debate marks the beginning of a series of direct confrontations between the two candidates. Harris, when asked by NBC News about the upcoming debates, said, "I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump, and we have a date of Sept. 10. I hear he's finally committed to it, and I'm looking forward to it." However, she did not comment on the other two proposed debates.

Trump further stated during the press conference that he is eager to face Harris in all three debates. His campaign clarified to NBC News that the first debate is indeed set for September 10, with subsequent debates planned for Sept. 25 on NBC and an undetermined date on Fox News. This clarification helped clear up earlier confusion regarding the debate schedule.

In addition to confirming the debates, Trump used the press conference to intensify his attacks on Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. ABC News reported that Trump criticized Walz's handling of the 2020 riots in Minnesota following George Floyd's murder, continuing his strategy to portray Harris and Walz as weak on law and order.

Trump also addressed various other topics during the press conference, including his dissatisfaction with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Bloomberg News reported that Trump accused the Federal Reserve of frequently "getting it wrong" on monetary policy, expressing his desire for more influence over interest rates if re-elected.

Trump then revisited the events of Jan. 6, falsely claiming that "nobody was killed" during the Capitol riots, a statement contradicted by multiple reports, including those from NBC News, which highlighted the deaths of several individuals, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt.

The former president also shared a personal anecdote involving former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. NBC News reported that Trump claimed Brown, who once dated Harris, told him "terrible things" about her during a tense helicopter ride years ago.

Finally, Trump downplayed the significance of abortion in the upcoming election, stating it would be a "very small issue," despite the ongoing national debate. BBC News noted this comment, pointing out that it contrasts sharply with the strong opinions held by voters and politicians across the spectrum.