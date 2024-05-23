Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in South Bronx in New York on Thursday to woo Black voters despite the fact that he lost big time in the area in the 2020 election.

Trump will be addressing his supporters at the Crotona Park, an open green space that is located in one of the city's most impoverished areas. The park is a far cry from the usual rally locations where Trump would normally hold his gatherings. According to The Washington Post, Trump is expected to pull thousands of people on the day of the rally.

During the last six weeks, Trump has been on a campaign streak in New York, visiting different places and stepping up efforts to woo more voters to side with him. He visited a bodega, a neighborhood in New York City. He also visited a construction site, and also a local firehouse.

The upcoming Bronx rally will be the former President's first event that will be open to the general public. It will allow the presumptive Republican nominee to highlight his views on immigration and economic matters, which could hopefully win hearts into key Democratic voting bloc.

Trump himself would like to chip away at one of the strongholds of Democrats. Based on reports, New York is an overwhelmingly Democratic state, recalling how the state never backed a GOP since the time of Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Trump is not without support in the area as there would be politicians who would be accompanying him. One of these is Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds.

"The strategy is to demonstrate to the voters of the Bronx and New York that this isn't your typical presidential election, that Donald Trump is here to represent everybody and get our country back on track," Donalds said in Reuters report.

The campaign of the former President believes that they will be able to slowly take a portion of the support that President Joe Biden is getting from the Black and Hispanic voters. They are pinning hopes on younger men, who are not avid followers of U.S. politics, but at the same time are fed up of their economic situation. Trump's campaign are banking they would be drawn to the tough guy persona of Trump.