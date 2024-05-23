Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed rulings from Judge Juan Merchan throughout the hush money trial for deciding to not testify in the case.

Saying there was no case for him to testify, the former president also indicated that he was worried about information from his past that could have come out during cross-examination.

In an interview with WABC Radio in New York, Trump claimed Judge Merchan's decisions often did not favor his defense team.

Earlier in the trial, the judge had limited the scope of what Trump could be questioned about while allowing prosecutors to ask him about other civil cases he was involved in, including the one with columnist E. Jean Carroll.

"Because he made rulings that makes it very difficult to testify," Trump said when asked why he refused to testify, despite claiming previously that he would.

"Anything I did, anything I did in the past they can bring everything up. And you know what, I've had a great past. The other reason is because they have no case. In other words, why testify when they have no case ... There's no crime ... so when you say, 'Why not testify,' they have no case, other than it's a corrupt system," he added.

The former president is currently on trial in New York City, facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been tried on criminal charges.

He pleaded not guilty last April to a 34-count indictment. The charges accuse him of falsifying business records in connection with the payment made by his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, to Daniels.

Prosecutors allege that the payment was intended to boost Trump's chances in the 2016 presidential election.

During the trial, prosecutors presented 20 witnesses over 15 days before resting their case on Monday. Trump's defense team called two witnesses and rested its case Tuesday without putting Trump on the stand.

Judge Merchan directly addressed Trump to ensure he understood his "absolute right" to testify, and said the gag order he imposed does not restrict statements made in court.

But Trump still chose not to testify.

The jury is expected to deliberate on the case next week.