President Donald Trump reportedly "lives in fear" of inheriting the same cognitive decline that claimed his father, according to political analyst Timothy L. O'Brien.

Fred Trump, a prominent New York real estate developer, was formally diagnosed with dementia in 1991 and later died from Alzheimer's-related complications in 1999 at age 93, according to the Daily Beast.

The Trump family has largely avoided discussing the late patriarch's condition publicly. However, concern about hereditary mental decline has long lingered around Donald Trump, especially as he approaches his 79th birthday in June 2025.

On MSNBC's "The Weekend: Primetime," Bloomberg's O'Brien said Trump "lives in fear" of following his father's path into dementia and Alzheimer's.

"He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer's, into his 90s. And I think he's carried that burden forever. And watching how he answers questions now compare to Donald Trump and Trump 1.0, he slurs his words a little, he looks weary, he is slouched," the analyst noted.

"And I don't know how much authentic enthusiasm he has for the power and the office he holds, other than the fact that it keeps him out of jail and it keeps him center stage," O'Brien continued.

O'Brien cited Trump's fatigue, instances of slurred speech and diminished posture during recent public appearances, comparing today's Trump to his earlier political persona. He argued Trump's drive to remain in office is rooted more in fear and self-preservation than genuine political ambition.

While Trump has not publicly addressed concerns about his cognitive health, the comments from O'Brien—alongside statements from Trump's own nephew, Fred C. Trump III—have renewed scrutiny of the president's mental fitness.

Originally published on Latin Times