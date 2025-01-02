President-elect Donald Trump is doubling down on his assessment of the terrorist attack that took place in New Orleans on New Year's Day, claiming he was "right about everything" even after falsely claiming the incident was tied to immigration.

"TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING" said the president elect on Thursday when discussing the attack, in which Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a crowd, killing at least 15 people.

Back when the identity of the perpetrator was unknown, Trump linked the incident with unlawful immigration. "When I said the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true," Trump said in a publication on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The driver of the truck was later identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen and Army veteran who lived in Houston, Texas. Fox News had initially reported that the rental truck used on the attack had crossed into Texas from Mexico two days earlier. The network has since retracted the report.

Trump ignored the development, saying on Thursday he was right on everything and blasting Democrats, claiming they are responsible for the attack.

"Our country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership. The DOJ, FBI and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government and our Nation itself," reads a passage of Trump's message.

The president-elect concluded by saying that the "CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late." "The USA is breaking down - A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it. See you on January 20th. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the publication concludes.