President Donald Trump dismissed a reporter's questions about visiting the site of the devastating plane crash in Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people, joking, "You want me to go swimming?" Thursday.

The remark came as Trump blamed the tragedy on past diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring policies despite investigators not yet releasing any official conclusions.

The crash, which occurred Wednesday night, involved an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River. All people aboard both aircrafts are presumed deadDuring the exchange, a reporter asked if he planned to visit the crash site.

"I have a plan to visit not the site, because what—you tell me what's the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?" Trump shot back.

The reporter clarified that they meant meeting with first responders.

"I don't have a plan to do that, but I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt, with their family members, obviously. But I'll be meeting with some of the families," Trump responded.

Reactions on X are divided.

"Trump needs to just resign. Pathetic," one user wrote. "That was a valid response," another said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash, though Trump wasted no time assigning blame. He accused Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden of implementing DEI hiring policies that allegedly compromised aviation safety.

However, an aviation industry source told ABC News that on the night of the crash, Reagan National Airport combined two air traffic controller positions due to low traffic volume, which happens routinely. The source added that the airport is not understaffed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to release preliminary findings in the coming weeks.