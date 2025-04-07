As U.S. markets brace for steep losses, President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro urged investors not to panic—while standing beside a graphic showing the Dow projected to open down 900 points.

On Monday morning, Navarro appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to defend the administration's approach. As he spoke, a live graphic projected the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening nearly 900 points in the red.

Peter Navarro on CNBC calls tariffs "a beautiful situation" next to a stock ticker showing the Dow implied open down 900 points pic.twitter.com/OIGEJPNBgn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2025

Nonetheless, Navarro insisted the unfolding circumstances could lead to a "beautiful situation," predicting the Dow would ultimately reach 50,000 and promising a "broad-based recovery in the S&P 500."

Addressing anxious investors, Navarro dismissed the turmoil and advised them not to "panic" over this.

Tensions have been mounting on Wall Street as the Trump administration doubles down on sweeping tariff plans, which are set to take effect on April 9 and include levies above 10%, CNBC reported. The prospect of escalating trade restrictions has rattled investors, sparking fears of a prolonged market downturn.

Despite mounting concern from top financiers and sharp losses in recent days, the White House has shown no signs of backing off its aggressive trade stance.

If the tariffs go into full effect without meaningful trade deals to soften the blow, the U.S. economy could face extended volatility.

Originally published on Latin Times