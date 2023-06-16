KEY POINTS Trump commented on his legal troubles during his visit to the restaurant

A report claimed Trump was only in the restaurant for a short time, leaving no time for anyone to place an order or eat

Trump thanked his supporters at the restaurant via his social media platform Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump promised people inside a restaurant in Florida "food for everyone," but no one got anything, a report has claimed.

Shortly after pleading not guilty Tuesday to 37 counts at Miami federal court for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Trump stopped by Versailles in Little Havana, an iconic bakery that is often a pit stop for politicians seeking to get the votes of Miami's Cuban voters.

Accompanied by his entourage and a slew of reporters, Trump declared, "Food for everyone!"

The Miami New Times reported, citing an unnamed "knowledgeable" source, that the former president allegedly stayed inside the eatery for just 10 minutes before leaving to catch his flight back to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

The report claimed that no one got anything, with the source telling the outlet that Trump's quick visit left no time for anyone to place an order or eat.

“Food for everyone!”



— Trump at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, after pleading not guilty in the classified documents case pic.twitter.com/hlAVwQdo3t — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023

A Trump spokesperson addressed the former president's restaurant visit in a statement to the New York Post Thursday.

"President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week," the spokesperson said. "At the end of President Trump's visit, he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves."

"Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!" the spokesperson added.

During his impromptu visit to Versailles, Trump was greeted warmly by his supporters inside the diner. Some even serenaded him with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" ahead of his 77th birthday Wednesday.

"Some birthday ... we have a government that's out of control," Trump said when he heard the singing.

Trump also commented on his legal troubles during the visit, saying, "I think it's going great...we have a rigged country," Miami Herald reported.

He was welcomed by recently retired mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal, who told the crowd of Trump, "This guy, great champ. Just don't fight him." He also called Trump "everybody's favorite president of all time" after embracing him.

A pastor and a rabbi also greeted the former president and current Republican frontrunner before praying with him.

Evelio Medina, who helped arrange Trump's Versailles visit, described the ex-president as "80% sincere and 20% opportunistic."

"He gets arraigned on 37 counts and he could have taken the expressway straight to the airport and flown back to his Bedminster fundraiser," Medina told the Miami Herald outside Versailles.

"Instead, he comes here to hug his Latin people and share a cafecito," he added.

"President Trump visits Cafe Versailles and is greeted by supporters and the Hispanic community as they prayed with him. They all know this is a witch-hunt!" Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson, tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trump thanked his supporters at the restaurant via his social media platform Truth Social.

"Thank you Miami," he wrote. "Such a warm welcome on such a sad day for our country!"