Former President Donald Trump made a brief return to the campaign trail in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday, as he labeled his hush money trial judge as "crooked," "corrupt," and "totally conflicted."

He denounced the trial as "fake," "bullshit," and called it a "kangaroo court."

His comments came just a day after he faced contempt of court charges and the threat of jail time from the judge overseeing the trial.

Trump did not mince words when speaking about judge Juan M. Merchan.

"There is no crime. I have a crooked judge. He's a totally conflicted judge," Trump said.

This came in the wake of a $9,000 fine imposed on Trump for violating a gag order by making public statements about individuals connected to the ongoing criminal case. Judge Merchan warned Trump that further violations could result in incarceration.

In his addresses to supporters, Trump vehemently denied any wrongdoing, saying that the charges against him are politically motivated.

He doubled down on his claims that the legal actions are orchestrated by the White House to discredit his campaign efforts.

During a rally in Freeland, Michigan, Trump lamented being embroiled in what he described as a "kangaroo courtroom" in New York. He claimed that the district attorney was taking orders from the Biden administration, further stoking partisan tensions.

The former president is navigating uncharted territory in American politics as he simultaneously pursues a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while facing felony charges in New York.

Despite the legal challenges looming over him, Trump has maintained a rigorous campaign schedule, often holding multiple public events in a day.

However, his public appearances have been relatively scarce since becoming the presumptive Republican nominee in March, with the focus shifting between campaign activities and legal battles.

During his engagements in both Wisconsin and Michigan, the former President delivered extensive speeches, each lasting well over an hour. Trump covered a range of topics, reflecting his characteristic style of addressing diverse issues and engaging with his audience.

Among the subjects discussed, Trump emphasized his stance on border security, advocating for measures to tighten border controls. He also ventured into international affairs, suggesting that pro-Palestinian college protesters may be paid actors.

He also took aim at electric cars, and critiqued what he described as a "plunging" economy under the leadership of President Joe Biden.