Donald Trump shared a strange post on Truth Social revealing that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates asked to visit him at Mar-a-Lago, with many believing it was meant to be a private message.

Since Trump's victory in November 2024, several tech executives have sought meetings with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago estate, aiming to discuss issues such as job creation, manufacturing and policy concerns.

On Friday, December 29, Trump shared a Truth Social post where he mentioned that Bill Gates had requested to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported.

The visit in question would be his second in-person meeting with Trump since 2016.

"Where are you? When are you coming to the "Center of the Universe," Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT," Trump wrote.

The meeting's outcome is still uncertain, as Gates has not publicly confirmed plans to visit.

Originally published by Latin Times