President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) for a potential run for governor of Florida.

Trump praised Donalds in a Truth Social post on Thursday as a "TOTAL WINNER" and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the state.

"I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024," Trump wrote. "Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda."

Trump highlighted Donalds' commitment to securing the border, strengthening the military, and protecting Second Amendment rights. He also emphasized Donalds' family values, mentioning his wife, Erika, and their three sons.

The endorsement signals Trump's continued influence over Republican politics in Florida and beyond. Donalds, a staunch Trump ally, has not yet formally announced his candidacy. However, with Trump's backing, he could emerge as a leading contender in the race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited.

Trump concluded his post with an enthusiastic call to action: "RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

Originally published on Latin Times