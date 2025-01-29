President Donald Trump has signed a settlement agreement with Meta Platforms, resolving the lawsuit he filed in 2021 after he was suspended from Facebook and Instagram in the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol attack.

Of the $25 million settlement, $22 million will be allocated to a fund for Trump's presidential library, with the remainder covering legal fees and other plaintiffs involved in the case. Meta will not admit wrongdoing as part of the deal, Washington Square Journal reported.

The lawsuit, part of a broader legal effort Trump launched against major social media companies, accused Meta of censorship after it suspended his accounts over posts where he falsely claimed widespread election fraud in 2020. A federal judge had previously stayed the case, but Trump's legal team revived it in late 2023.

Settlement discussions reportedly gained momentum after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November. The meeting was one of several efforts by Meta to smooth relations with Trump and his administration, which had signaled that resolving the lawsuit was key to improved ties.

Trump's suspension was initially set for two weeks but was later extended, prompting legal action against Meta, Twitter and YouTube. While Twitter reinstated Trump's account in 2022 under Elon Musk's ownership and YouTube followed in 2023, Trump continued to press his case against Meta.

The settlement marks another legal victory for Trump in recent months, as corporations seek to navigate relations with his administration. In December, ABC News settled a defamation lawsuit with Trump for $15 million, and discussions are ongoing with Paramount Global over another case.

Neither Meta nor Trump's legal team has publicly commented on the settlement.

Originally published on Latin Times