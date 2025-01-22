In the wake of sweeping last-minute pardons issued by outgoing President Joe Biden, incoming President Donald Trump delivered a cryptic warning Wednesday, suggesting Biden may have left himself vulnerable.

"This guy went around giving everybody pardons, and you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing, is he didn't give himself a pardon," Trump said, raising eyebrows across the political spectrum.

Biden's pardons, which included former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and retired Gen. Mark Milley, were described as a protective measure against what Biden referred to as potential "revenge" from Trump's incoming administration.

Biden also issued preemptive pardons for several members of his family, including controversial son Hunter. In his statement, Biden insisted that the pardons were not admissions of guilt but rather a safeguard against politically motivated investigations.

Trump's comment fueled speculation that he might seek to investigate Biden. Throughout his campaign, Trump has repeatedly hinted at probing Biden's alleged misconduct, from his handling of classified documents to his son Hunter's business dealings.

Last December, the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability published a timeline of "Biden Crime Family" activity from 2014 to 2024, a report it began compiling in January of 2024.

The Trump administration hit the ground running following his inauguration Monday, signing executive orders, issuing pardons, deploying troops, dismissing Biden-hires, even sparring with a woman of the cloth. Trump's most recent comments reveal no indication of slowing down.

