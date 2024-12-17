Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against pollster Ann Selzer, the Des Moines Register and its parent company, Gannett, accusing them of consumer fraud and "brazen election interference" over a pre-election poll that showed Kamala Harris leading over him in Iowa.

In the final days before the 2024 presidential election, Selzer's Nov. 2 poll for the Des Moines Register indicated Vice President Kamala Harris had a three-point lead over Trump in Iowa, Fox News reported.

The prediction shocked observers, considering the pollster had a reputation for accuracy. On Election Day, however, Trump won Iowa decisively by over 13 percentage points, leading to allegations that the poll was deliberately manipulated to influence voters.

On Monday night, Trump filed the lawsuit in Polk County, Iowa, claiming Selzer's poll constituted deceptive advertising under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.

Trump's legal team asserts the poll was intentionally skewed to suppress Republican turnout and create a "false narrative of inevitability" for Harris.

The suit demands damages, a public disclosure of poll methodology and an injunction preventing similar polling practices in the future.

Selzer, who announced her retirement from political polling shortly after the election, has declined to comment. Gannett and the Des Moines Register stand by their reporting, dismissing the lawsuit as meritless.

