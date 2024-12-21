President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday appointed Mark Burnett, the executive producer of "The Apprentice," the long running reality show that made Trump a household name beyond New York City, as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

"It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," the incoming president said.

Burnett, who was born in Britain, has been credited with Trump's image as a savvy developer and entrepreneur with the signature line, "You're fired!"

Trump recounted Burnett's legendary television career in the posting.

"Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History, including 'Survivor,' 'Shark Tank,' 'The Voice' and, most notably, 'The Apprentice," he said.

Trump said the multiple-Emmy-award-winning Burnett "will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges," he said.

Originally published by Latin Times