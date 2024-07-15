Former President Donald Trump has chosen Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice-presidential candidate. The announcement, made Monday on Trump's Truth Social account, marks the culmination of months of speculation surrounding the GOP ticket.

"J.D. Vance is the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States," Trump wrote, praising the 39-year-old first-term senator as a staunch ideological ally, ABC News reported. Vance, who was elected to the Senate in 2022, has quickly emerged as a prominent supporter of Trump's agenda.

"As Vice President, J.D. will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump declared in his social media post.

The Trump campaign swiftly launched a promotional blitz, releasing an ad showcasing clips of Vance lauding Trump. In one snippet, Vance states, "I am proud that I have been an ally of Donald Trump's in Washington, D.C."

Fundraising efforts have also kicked into high gear. A campaign email sent out Monday afternoon emphasized Trump's confidence in Vance, stating that Trump "always knew" he "needed" Vance on his side.

The Biden campaign responded to the announcement with a sharp critique. Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon accused Vance of enabling Trump's "extreme MAGA agenda," suggesting that Vance would go to great lengths to support Trump, even if it meant breaking the law.

In contrast, other Republican figures such as Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum expressed their support. Rubio took to social media with a celebratory "#TrumpVance2024!!!" while Burgum praised Vance's small-town roots and dedication to public service.

Who is J.D. Vance?

J.D. Vance gained national attention with his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which chronicled his experiences growing up in poverty in Ohio's Rust Belt. Vance's early career included service in the Marine Corps, followed by studies at Ohio State University and Yale Law School. Before entering politics, he worked as a corporate lawyer and venture capitalist.

Initially a critic of Trump, Vance labeled himself a "never-Trump guy" in 2016. However, he reversed his stance by 2021, publicly apologizing for his previous comments and endorsing Trump. This shift coincided with Vance's Senate run, during which Trump's endorsement proved pivotal in his electoral success, The Guardian reported.

In the Senate, Vance has remained a steadfast conservative, known for his response to the East Palestine train derailment and his opposition to aid for Ukraine. Throughout 2024, he has been a visible supporter of Trump's campaign, appearing at events, defending Trump on television, and assisting in fundraising efforts.