President-elect Donald Trump announced Matthew Lohmeier as his choice for under secretary of the Air Force on Truth Social on Friday night. Lohmeier was fired by the Space Force in 2021 for his controversial comments that Marxist beliefs and DEI policies were rampant in the military, according to reports.

Lohmeier, a former fighter pilot, was a lieutenant colonel in the Space Force when he was fired after going on a conservative podcast to promote his self-published book, "Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military," the Hill reported.

His book claimed Marxist beliefs were becoming prevalent in the military.

Lohmeier said diversity and inclusion training in the military is "rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism," Military.com reported at the time.

"Matt is a former fighter pilot, and Space Force Squadron Commander, who has devoted his life to serving our Great Nation," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"He is a proud graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy," the incoming president said.

Lohmeier thanked Trump in a post on X, saying he was "grateful for [his] trust."

"To all men and women with a desire to serve your country in uniform, come join us now! We want the best, brightest, and strongest of you at this critical juncture in American history," Lohmeier also said in the post.

