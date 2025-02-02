President Trump has followed through on imposing tariffs on the U.S.' neighboring countries, drawing swift retaliation from both Mexico and Canada as a North American trade war erupts.

On Saturday, Trump shared a Truth Social post, explaining his 25% tariffs on all imports from Mexico and Canada, a 10% tariff on Canadian energy, and an additional 10% tariff on China were "because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl."

"I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it," he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced by Saturday night that Canada would match Trump's 25% tariff on up to $155 billion in U.S. imports. He also lamented the end of "the most successful economic, military and security partnership the world has ever seen," adding that Canada stood by its neighbor through a number of tragedies, including Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11, 2001.

"Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together," Trudeau continued in a video shared to X.

LIVE: Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs | EN DIRECT : Réplique aux tarifs douaniers américains https://t.co/1R7HT03O9G — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 2, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to the tariffs in an X post in which she proposed establishing "a working group with our best public health and security teams" with President Trump.

"Problems are not resolved by imposing tariffs, but by talking and dialoguing, as we did in recent weeks with your State Department to address the phenomenon of migration; in our case, with respect for human rights," Sheinbaum wrote.

"Nothing by force; everything by reason," she continued.

Rechazamos categóricamente la calumnia que hace la Casa Blanca al Gobierno de México de tener alianzas con organizaciones criminales, así como cualquier intención injerencista en nuestro territorio.



Si en algún lugar existe tal alianza es en las armerías de los Estados Unidos… — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) February 2, 2025

Sheinbaum added that the country is moving forward in implementing Plan B, which includes both tariff and non-tariff measures to protect Mexico.

If Trump follows through on the tariffs, they will reportedly go into effect on February 4th.

Originally published by Latin Times