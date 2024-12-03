After revealing plans to implement a 25% tariff on all Canadian products sold to the U.S., Donald Trump reportedly mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by telling him that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States.

Trudeau traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump last Friday after the President-elect threatened to impose tariffs on trade between the U.S. and Canada. Trump has previously indicated that the tariffs are punishment for Canada's inability to prevent illicit substances and undocumented immigrants from entering the U.S. through their border.

Trump told Trudeau over dinner that he believed Canada had failed the U.S., standing by his threat to implement tariffs unless Canada found a way to fix the issue, sources told Fox News.

Sources also stated that Trump became much more engaged in the conversation when it turned to the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, which is estimated to stand at more than $100 billion. Trudeau told the president-elect that his country's economy would suffer from a 25% tariff, to which Trump replied by asking the prime minister if his country could not survive unless it was "ripping off the US," sources told the outlet.

Trump then suggested to the prime minister that Canada become the U.S.' 51st state, joking about how Trudeau's role would be changed to governor even though prime minister was a better sounding title.

Trump's trolling of Trudeau was even more brutal than first reported. He is now toying with leaders he doesn't like.

“Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, But he continued, telling… — John Fund (@johnfund) December 3, 2024

After another attendee at the dinner indicated that Canada would likely be a blue state if it were to join the U.S., Trump further joked that the nation could become two separate states, one of which would host a Republican majority.

The dinner, which spanned over three hours, was cordial, with other Canadian guests referring to it as "very friendly and very positive," as reported by Fox News.

The trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada is the largest in the world, with each nation being the largest purchaser of the other nation's goods internationally.

Originally published by Latin Times.