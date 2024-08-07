Trump Turns Pro EV After Strong Endorsement From Elon Musk
Former president Donald Trump may have had a change of heart when it comes to his stance on electric vehicles following the "strong" endorsement that he received from Elon Musk.
The Hill reported that over the weekend, Trump categorically stated that he was for electric cars and even revealed that he simply did not have a choice since Musk was endorsing him.
"I'm for electric cars. I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice," Trump said during his rally in Atlanta, clarifying that he only supports electric vehicles "for a small slice" of the overall number of cars on the road.
Before the endorsement, Trump has been vocal about his opposition to supporting EVs. He was frequently seen to rally against government policies geared towards electric vehicles. With his latest endorsement from Musk, he would still be expected not to welcome the environmental regulations that the Biden administration has been putting forward.
During a Michigan rally, Trump made positive remarks about the vehicles. He said that he has driven them and that they are incredible, however, he also clarified that they are not for everybody.
"I would expect that a Trump posture would not be forcing the traditional automakers into mandates that require them to do EVs, but there could be tax incentives... which would be beneficial to Tesla," said Jason Cabel Roe, a Republican strategist.
The Wall Street Journal stated that Trump and Musk discussed an advisory role for the latter in another Trump presidency. Aside from this, Musk was reported to have pledged $45 million every month to a PAC that is pro-Trump. Musk, however, denied having committed that sum.
Trump has been very open when it comes to his distaste in electric cars. He even previously mentioned that the present administration "is spending hundreds of billions of dollars to give $7,500 tax credits to rich people who buy electric cars."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Memory Of 'Chariots Of Fire' Hero Liddell Burns Bright For Daughter
-
Shadow Of War Looms Over Gaza Amputees In Qatar
-
Hiroshima Remembers A-bomb Victims As 'Global Tragedies' Unfold
-
Major Outage Disrupts Top Online Brokerages Amid 2024 Stock Market Sell-Off
-
Bitcoin Can 'Wipe Out' Debt? Trump Says US Should Be World's $BTC Leader
-
Western Powers Urge Bangladesh Calm, Democratic Transition
-
Greenland Fossils Reveal Greater Sea-level Threat From Climate Change
-
Pay Up Or Move Out: Drug Gangs Rob Ecuadorans Of Homes
-
UK Beekeepers And Scientists Tackle Sticky Problem Of Honey Fraud
-
'Lies Are Flooding Feeds': AI Fakery Raises US Voter Manipulation Fears