Old statements from President-elect Donald Trump taunting Florida Senator Marco Rubio have begun to resurface as the former allegedly prepares to offer the latter the job of Secretary of State.

Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Rubio as his Secretary of State soon, a source tells Fox News. This comes after the President-elect allegedly considered Rubio to be his running mate before ultimately settling for Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

However, in 2015, just 5 months after Trump announced his presidential campaign for the 2016 election, he took to X (then Twitter) to mock the Florida Senator.

"Marco Rubio is a total lightweight who I wouldn't hire to run one of my smaller companies - a highly overrated politician!" Trump wrote.

The two also notoriously exchanged insults on the stage at the debate between Republican primary candidates in February of 2016. Both Trump and Rubio ridiculed each other for wearing make-up to the debate, with Trump stating that it looked as though the Florida Senator applied it with a trowel, further suggesting that he needed to apply more and cover his ears.

Rubio hit back, stating that he saw Trump re-applying backstage, further stating that Trump needed make-up to cover up his "sweat moustache".

Marco Rubio: Guys we have a con artist as the front runner in the Republican party. A guy who has made a career out of telling people lies so that they come in and buy his product or whatever he does.



Rubio has often derided Trump, repeatedly referring to him as a "con-artist" or a "con-man taking advantage of people's fears and anxieties about the future."

Despite this, Rubio went on to endorse Trump after losing the Republican primary, before the 2016 presidential election. Rubio was also overwhelmingly supportive of Trump during his presidency.

In January of this year, Rubio took to social media to endorse Trump in his third bid for the presidency.

"I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created," he wrote. "It's time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!"

When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.



Rubio, who's parents are Cuban exiles, would be the first Latino Secretary of State in U.S. history if officially selected.

