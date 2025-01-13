As devastating wildfires rage across Los Angeles, President-elect Donald Trump has stoked controversy, launching politically charged attacks against Democrats.

On Monday, Trump shared multiple memes to his social media platform, Truth Social, blaming Democratic leaders for the ongoing disaster and dismissing the role of climate change.

One of Trump's posts featured an image of the wildfires with the caption: "It's not climate change. It's Democrats." Trump, a long-time critic of California's Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom, has repeatedly attributed the wildfires to government mismanagement.

A meme Trump shared Sunday showed letters resembling the 'Hollywood' sign on a burning hillside that read "Trump was right."

In another post, a meme attempts to connect the wildfires, Trump's assassination attempt, and looting. The meme depicts a burning building with the words: "Not one building burned or store looted in the aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt. MAGA because we are not animals."

The narrative seemingly seeks to contrast the behavior of Trump supporters with reports of looting during the wildfires. While authorities have confirmed incidents of theft, including a man posing as a firefighter to burglarize homes, no known evidence connects political affiliation to the recent looting in LA. However, one arson suspect is allegedly affiliated with the far-right Boogaloo Movement, according to the Star Tribune.

While scientists point to dry conditions and intense winds—exacerbated by climate change—as fueling the wildfire, Trump and others in the MAGA camp have lobbed accusations of prioritizing "woke policies" over infrastructure, ultimately weakening the fire department's ability to respond to the crisis. There have been threats of withholding disaster aid, and a petition for LA Mayor, Karen Bass, to resign.

Meanwhile, city officials continue to focus on urgent needs of displaced residents and addressing critical damage to infrastructure.

Originally published by Latin Times.