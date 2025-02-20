President Donald Trump is "very frustrated" and ramping up pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a U.S.-brokered peace deal—despite calling him a "dictator" just days ago.

"President Trump is obviously very frustrated right now with President Zelensky, the fact that he hasn't come to the table, that he hasn't been willing to take this opportunity that we have offered," National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said during a Fox News interview Thursday. "I think he eventually will get to that point, and I hope so very quickly."

The controversial U.S. proposal reportedly offers America control over a vast share of Ukraine's mineral wealth in exchange for security guarantees and a peace deal with Russia, as reported by The Guardian.

"President Trump is, as we made clear to our Russian counterparts, and I want to make clear today, he's focused on stopping the fighting and moving forward," Waltz added.

Yet, Zelensky is skeptical of the U.S. and slammed Trump for buying into Russian disinformation about the war.

"It's important for us – and for the entire free world – that American strength is felt," Zelensky said in response to the ongoing negotiations.

"Tone down the rhetoric and sign the economic opportunity deal, sign the deal," Waltz urged while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

The Trump administration's shifting stance on Ukraine is rattling European allies. Reports suggest the U.S. has refused to co-sponsor a United Nations resolution recognizing Ukraine's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Trump's team faces accusations of sidelining Ukrainian officials in direct talks with Russia.